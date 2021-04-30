XRP Alert: 10 Top Twitter Reactions to Today’s SEC vs. Ripple Hearing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, went another round with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a hearing today.

While there’s no hard ruling one way or another just yet, that isn’t stopping social media users from talking about the case. More and more it seems like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users believe that Ripple will come out of this lawsuit on top. There are also quite a few sharing memes and jokes about the legal battle.

In fact, that sentiment seems to be spreading to the price of XRP as well. As of this writing, the cryptocurrency was up 16.2% over a 24-hour period. That has it continuing to build on its 617.3% growth since the start of the year.

Ripple also reportedly doesn’t plan to let the lawsuit slow it down. A statement from one of the largest shareholders in Ripple says that the company still plans to go public. However, it’s just waiting for the legal battle with the SEC to reach an end first before doing so.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the top Tweets today about the SEC vs. Ripple hearing.

Congratulations XRP People. By the start of the hearing today the telephone system MAXED OUT at 4k listeners! The Court is very aware of the "High Interest" in the case (quote from Judge Netburn). MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! I need to finish up some pleadings and then home to video!

— Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy) April 30, 2021

Ripple lawyers just pointed out that the #SEC hid their actions from #Ripple, hid it from Foreign Regulators, and most egregiously hid their actions from this Court! #boom

— $XRP~AttorneySeal 🇨🇦 🇿🇦 (@Seal_Nulliah) April 30, 2021

The @ripple attorney just said the SEC is trying to destroy their business before they have their day in court.

— Digital Asset Investor 👀🔥 (@digitalassetbuy) April 30, 2021

Thats what happens when you wait until it happens 🎵🎶 @sec

You about to learn today boy! Ripple and the judge about to give you a whoopin!

— XRP Crypto Rogue (@NonchalantRogue) April 30, 2021

SEC into Elephant trap. Done.

They are so busy fighting that forgotten who they're fighting for!

Supposed to be xrp holders… Not the SEC for the SEC.

— Kumo (@The_Mainlander) April 30, 2021

SEC just wants their piece of the pie. XRP is more decentralized than BTC. Ripple runs 6 out of 140ish validators atm which is roughly 4% control of the network. Bitcoin is really controlled by China. There are four miners in China that control over 50% in bitcoin.

— Apep 🐍 (@Mar78515450) April 30, 2021

This is going to be an interesting outcome with the #Xrp vs SEC CASE. The SEC had 14 days to comply with #Ripple and the court order but refused to release the documents. You might as well say it’s a win because it just makes it even more suspicious that they’re hiding something

— 🚀The_CryptoRocketeer🚀 (@RocketeerFx) April 30, 2021

@SEC_News wants help in finding evidence Ripple pumped the price of XRP.

I believe the only manipulator of XRP price has been the SEC themselves. As an investor if you have been harmed by the SECs aggressive and deceptive actions please:

✅Like

✅Retweet

— Jungle Inc (@jungleincxrp) April 30, 2021

@attorneyjeremy honestly, I am disappointed by the lack of judgment. When should we expect a decision on Ripple's request to stop the SEC from using MOUs unfairly?

— frank symanski (@FrankSymanski) April 30, 2021

HOT TIP JUST IN:

Judge reportedly will rule in favor of Ripple today and allow every #XRP holder one nut-kick each on Jay Clayton and William Hinman.

Justice. 🚀

— XRP the Standard Productions (@XRP_Productions) April 30, 2021

The legal battle between the SEC and XRP has been going on for some time now. As such, investors in the cryptocurrency can’t be blamed for not knowing everything that’s going on. Fortunately for them, InvestorPlace.com has been covering it extensively. Investors that want to get up to speed before the finer details of the SEC vs. Ripple hearing today come out can check out the following content.

