XRP 5-Year Forecast: Here's What $1,000 Could Look Like in 2031

Key Points

XRP has fallen nearly 40% since May 2025, after major catalysts like the launch of spot XRP ETFs failed to sustain momentum.

Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, could supplant XRP as the preferred bridge asset, meaning Ripple's success may not translate into XRP's success.

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It's been a tough year for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) holders. After several major catalysts like the launch of spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRP has lost its footing and fallen nearly 40% since May 2025.

With the token down so much, it raises the question: Is now the time to jump in? To answer that, let's consider what kind of return you might expect in the next five years. What will $1,000 look like in 2031?

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Here are three scenarios.

Ripple becomes essential to global finance

There is a world in which five years from now, Ripple, the company behind XRP, has become an essential part of international finance. Here, XRP is used to move hundreds of billions of dollars across borders, saving time and money. And because of this, investor excitement surrounding the token is high. We'll call this the bull case.

Ripple wins, but RLUSD takes the lead

In another future, Ripple is still a major player in global finance, and the company's products help move tens of billions of dollars around the globe. However, instead of XRP serving as the backbone of these transactions, Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, is the workhorse.

Here, the stablecoin is used as a go-between when converting currencies. XRP, in this case, has a diminished role within the Ripple ecosystem. And while there is still an active XRP bull community, broader enthusiasm for the token has waned. We'll call this the base case.

XRP loses its role in the Ripple ecosystem

And in the final scenario, things have not panned out the way investors had hoped -- at all. In this future, Ripple has found a lot of success, but is still one of many players trying to disrupt traditional finance. Still, its systems handle billions of transactions worldwide. Unfortunately, RLUSD has completely supplanted XRP as the preferred bridge asset, and the bottom has fallen out on XRP hype. We'll call this the bear case.

What $1,000 looks like in 2031

At today's price of around $1.43, a $1,000 investment buys roughly 700 XRP. Here is what that stake is worth in each scenario five years out.

Scenario Price per token Value of $1,000 in 2031 Return Bull $5 $3,500 250% Base $1.50 $1,050 5% Bear $0.25 $175 (83%)

Crypto is notoriously hard to predict, in large part because, at the end of the day, no one really knows how to value it. But, my read is that somewhere between base and bear is the closest to reality. I think Ripple will be successful, but that doesn't necessarily translate into XRP's success.

So, in 2031, I predict that XRP's price will be below $1.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.