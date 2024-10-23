News & Insights

XRF Scientific's Director Expands Shareholding

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited has reported a change in the interests of its director, Vance Stazzonelli, who has acquired an additional 10,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 840,000 shares. This move illustrates the director’s increasing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance. Investors may find this transaction noteworthy as it reflects management’s engagement with the company’s stock.

