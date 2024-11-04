News & Insights

XRF Scientific Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited announced the issuance of 618,359 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended for public trading on the ASX, highlighting the company’s approach to reward and retain talent. This move reflects a strategic effort to align employee interests with company performance.

