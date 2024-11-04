XRF Scientific Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited announced the issuance of 618,359 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended for public trading on the ASX, highlighting the company’s approach to reward and retain talent. This move reflects a strategic effort to align employee interests with company performance.

For further insights into AU:XRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.