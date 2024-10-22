XRF Scientific Ensures Compliance After Notice Delay

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited recently addressed a late submission of a director’s interest notice due to an administrative oversight. The company assures that this was an isolated incident and that its current compliance processes are adequate, though it plans to review and enhance them if possible. Investors may find reassurance in XRF’s commitment to maintaining proper disclosure standards.

