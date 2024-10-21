News & Insights

XRF Scientific Director Increases Stake in Company

October 21, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited has announced a change in its director’s interest, with Vance Stazzonelli acquiring 8,630 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total ordinary shares to 830,000, underscoring a continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a director’s increased stake in the company.

