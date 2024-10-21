XRF Scientific Director Increases Stake in Company

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited has announced a change in its director’s interest, with Vance Stazzonelli acquiring 8,630 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total ordinary shares to 830,000, underscoring a continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a director’s increased stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:XRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.