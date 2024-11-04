XRF Scientific Director Increases Performance Rights Stake

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Vance Stazzonelli, who acquired 186,016 Performance Rights, raising his total to 803,153, while maintaining his stake of 840,000 Ordinary Shares. This move, approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting, reflects the company’s strategic decisions to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:XRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.