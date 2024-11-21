Xref Ltd Shares See Increased Interest from Harvest Lane

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.
Xref Ltd has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. The voting power of Harvest Lane has increased to 9.22%, reflecting their strategic interest in the company. This development is likely to attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics.
