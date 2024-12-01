Xref Ltd Sees Major Shareholder Exit by Squirrel Holdings

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.
Xref Ltd has announced that Squirrel Holdings Australia Pty Ltd has sold its substantial holding of 22,157,613 shares valued at $4,667,789.23 on the market. This transaction marks a significant shift in the shareholder landscape for Xref Ltd, potentially impacting its stock performance and investor interest.
