Xref Ltd Sees Increased Stake by Harvest Lane

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.
Xref Ltd has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities increasing their voting power from 5.24% to 7.24%. This shift indicates a growing interest and potential influence in the company by Harvest Lane, which could impact future strategic decisions and investor confidence.
