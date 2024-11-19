Xref Ltd Sees Increased Stake by Harvest Lane

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Xref Ltd has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities increasing their voting power from 5.24% to 7.24%. This shift indicates a growing interest and potential influence in the company by Harvest Lane, which could impact future strategic decisions and investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:XF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.