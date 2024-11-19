News & Insights

Xref Ltd Sees Increased Stake by Harvest Lane

November 19, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Xref Ltd has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities increasing their voting power from 5.24% to 7.24%. This shift indicates a growing interest and potential influence in the company by Harvest Lane, which could impact future strategic decisions and investor confidence.

