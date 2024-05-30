News & Insights

Xref Limited Issues Millions in Employee Options

May 30, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Xref Limited has announced the issuance of 2.4 million options expiring in 2026, which are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The options, with an exercise price of $0.00, were issued on May 23, 2024, as detailed in their latest notification to the market.

