Xref Extends Exclusivity with Seek Amid Acquisition Talks

Xref Limited has announced an extension of its exclusivity period with Seek Limited as both parties work towards finalizing a potential acquisition deal. The exclusivity will now last until November 15, 2024, allowing more time to negotiate a binding agreement. Investors should note that the proposal is not yet guaranteed to result in a finalized transaction.

