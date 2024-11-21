XReality Group Ltd’s Impressive FY24 Performance and Growth

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.
XReality Group Ltd has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with notable achievements in expanding its Operator XR platform, which secured significant contracts including a $5.6 million deal with the US Department of Defense. The company’s strategic execution has led to a marked increase in its customer base, particularly in the U.S. and Australian markets, setting a strong foundation for future growth. The Entertainment Segment also contributed positively, providing essential cash flow to support the group’s overall financial health.
