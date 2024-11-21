xReality Group Ltd Passes Key AGM Resolutions

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.
xReality Group Ltd announced that all resolutions from their 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, including the election of new directors and approval of a 10% placement capacity. These decisions indicate strategic moves to bolster leadership and expand funding opportunities, reflecting optimism for future growth. The company, known for its innovative simulation technology, continues to strengthen its position in the market.
