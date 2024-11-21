XReality Group Ltd Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.
XReality Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 500,000 unquoted equity securities, marked as XRGAR options, with expiration and exercise prices varying on different dates. This strategic move could indicate potential growth or restructuring within the company, making it a noteworthy development for investors keeping an eye on the stock market.
