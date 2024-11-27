XReality Group Ltd Issues New Unquoted Securities

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

XReality Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,357,142 unquoted equity securities, indicating strategic financial maneuvers previously outlined in their plans. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s internal transactions. Investors may find this move indicative of XReality’s growth or restructuring efforts.

