XReality Group Ltd Experiences Shareholder Shift

November 07, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

XReality Group Ltd has seen a change in the substantial holdings of its shares, with IPSG Pastoral Company Pty Ltd reducing its stake. The company’s voting power has been affected as a result, indicating a shift in the shareholder landscape. This development may interest investors tracking stock movements and ownership dynamics in the company.

