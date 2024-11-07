XReality Group Ltd Experiences Shareholder Shift

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.
XReality Group Ltd has seen a change in the substantial holdings of its shares, with IPSG Pastoral Company Pty Ltd reducing its stake. The company’s voting power has been affected as a result, indicating a shift in the shareholder landscape. This development may interest investors tracking stock movements and ownership dynamics in the company.
