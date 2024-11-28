XReality Group Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XReality Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Kim Hopwood acquiring 2,563,415 ordinary shares through the Employee Incentive Plan, raising his total holdings to 38,878,617 shares. This acquisition reflects strategic growth and confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:XRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.