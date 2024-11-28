News & Insights

XReality Group Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

XReality Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Kim Hopwood acquiring 2,563,415 ordinary shares through the Employee Incentive Plan, raising his total holdings to 38,878,617 shares. This acquisition reflects strategic growth and confidence in the company’s future performance.

