XReality Group to Issue New Shares, Boost Market Presence

XReality Group Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of up to 1,457,000 fully paid ordinary shares, with the issue date set for November 26, 2024. This move is part of their efforts to enhance market liquidity and attract new investors. The company’s stock issuance is likely to draw interest from those keen on emerging opportunities in the tech sector.

