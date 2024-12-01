XReality Group Director Increases Stake with New Acquisition

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

Danny Hogan, a director at XReality Group Ltd, has acquired 1,500,000 service rights through Australian Indoor Skydiving Pty Ltd, as approved at the 2024 AGM. This change does not affect his existing holdings of 19,901,404 shares and 664,286 options. The acquisition valued at $52,500 reflects strategic moves within the company, which could intrigue market watchers.

