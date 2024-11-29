News & Insights

XReality Group Announces Director’s New Service Rights Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

XReality Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of its director, Mark Smethurst, who has acquired 1.5 million service rights, increasing his holdings to include both fully paid ordinary shares and service rights. The acquisition, valued at $52,500, was issued for his services as approved at the 2024 AGM. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align executive incentives with long-term shareholder interests.

