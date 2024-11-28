News & Insights

XReality Group Announces Director’s Interest Change

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

XReality Group Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, John Diddams. The change involves the acquisition of 3,000,000 service rights valued at $105,000 through Galdarn Pty Ltd, as approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM. This move could be of interest to investors tracking director activities and their potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

