XReality Group Announces Change in Substantial Holding

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.
XReality Group Ltd has announced that IPSG Pastoral Company Pty Ltd ceased to be a substantial holder, following a sale of 27,631,507 shares worth approximately $828,945.21. This change represents 4.91% of the company’s voting securities, potentially impacting shareholder dynamics and market perception.
