xReality Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

October 24, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

xReality Group Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22 in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with details and voting instructions available on the company’s website. The meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and decisions.

