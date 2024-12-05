XReality Group Addresses Filing Errors and Delays

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XReality Group Ltd has corrected a typographical error in the date of change for Director Danny Hogan’s interests, initially reported incorrectly in their recent filing. Additionally, a technical glitch led to the late submission of three forms for Director Philip Copeland, which have now been rectified and submitted. The company has implemented measures to prevent such issues in the future, reassuring stakeholders of their commitment to accurate and timely reporting.

For further insights into AU:XRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.