XReality Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 27, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

Wayne Jones, a director at XReality Group Ltd, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 4,466,878 shares, which include market purchases and shares received in lieu of cash bonuses. This change brings his total holdings to over 51.5 million shares, reflecting a significant boost in his stake in the company. Investors might view this as a positive sign of confidence in XReality’s future prospects.

