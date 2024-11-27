XReality Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wayne Jones, a director at XReality Group Ltd, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 4,466,878 shares, which include market purchases and shares received in lieu of cash bonuses. This change brings his total holdings to over 51.5 million shares, reflecting a significant boost in his stake in the company. Investors might view this as a positive sign of confidence in XReality’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:XRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.