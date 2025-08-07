XRAY Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Adjusted Margins Up

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents, up by 6.6% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.

GAAP loss per share in the quarter under review was 22 cents compared with 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Revenues

Revenues grossed $936 million in the reported quarter, down 4.9% year over year reportedly and 6.7% in constant currency (cc). However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

The top line was dampened by weak performances in the majority of the segments.

XRAY’s Segmental Analysis

DENTSPLY SIRONA generates revenues from four segments — Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions and Wellspect Healthcare.

Connected Technology Solutions segment’s revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $243 million, down 3.8% and 5.9% year over year on a reported and at cc, respectively. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $251 million.

Essential Dental Solutions segment’s revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $387 million, up 2.9% year over year on a reported basis and up 1.1% at cc. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $374.7 million.

Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment’s revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $226 million, down 18.1% and 19.4% year over year on a reported basis and at cc, respectively. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $215.5 million.

Wellspect Healthcare segment’s revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $80 million, up 1.2% and down 2.5% year over year on a reported basis and at cc, respectively. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $84.4 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Geographic Revenues

U.S. revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $293 million, down 18.3% year over year on a reported basis. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $321.4 million.

Revenues from Europe in the second quarter of 2025 were $404 million, up 4.3% year over year on a reported basis but down 0.4% at cc. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $375.1 million.

Revenues from the Rest of World in the second quarter of 2025 were $239 million, up 0.5% year over year on a reported basis as well as cc. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $229.2 million.

XRAY’s Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s adjusted gross profit declined 4% year over year to $523 million. However, the adjusted gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 55.9%. We had projected an adjusted gross margin of 57.2% for the second quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased 14.3% year over year to $342 million. Research and development expenses decreased 9.8% year over year to $37 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $379 million decreased 13.7% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $170 million, reflecting a 22.3% increase from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the second quarter expanded 400 bps to 18.2%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Financial Update

The company exited second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents worth $359 million compared with $398 million at the end of the first quarter. Total debt at second-quarter 2025-end was $2.40 billion compared with $2.34 billion at first-quarter 2025-end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2025 totaled $55 million compared with $233 million in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consistent dividend-paying history, with its five-year annualized dividend growth being 12.16%.

XRAY’s Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA has reiterated its 2025 outlook.

The company continues to estimate its reported sales for the full year in the range of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $3.65 billion.

Sales are continued to be expected to decline in the range of 4%-2% on a constant currency basis.

XRAY also reiterated its adjusted EPS outlook for 2025 in the range of $1.80-$2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.90.

Our Take on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the second quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results and bottom-line growth. The strength in the Essential Dental Solutions segment in the quarter was encouraging. The expansion of the adjusted gross and operating margins bodes well for the stock.

Yet, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s lower overall revenues and weakness in the majority of the segments were discouraging. Lower revenues across the United States seemed disappointing.

