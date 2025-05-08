XRAY Stock Gains Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents, up by a penny year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.3%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

GAAP EPS in the quarter under review was 10 cents, also up by a penny year over year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Revenues

Revenues grossed $879 million in the reported quarter, down 7.7% year over year. However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

Organic sales were down 4.4% year over year.

The top line was dampened by weak performances in the majority of the segments.

Shares of the company gained nearly 9.7% in today’s pre-market trading.

XRAY’s Segmental Analysis

DENTSPLY SIRONA generates revenues from four segments — Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions and Wellspect Healthcare.

Connected Technology Solutions segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $235 million, down 4.7% and 0.5% year over year on a reported and organic basis, respectively. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $258.2 million.

Essential Dental Solutions segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $353 million, down 2.7% year over year on a reported basis but up 0.4% on an organic basis. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $362.5 million.

Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $217 million, down 19.9% and 17.7% year over year on a reported and organic basis, respectively. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $162.3 million.

Wellspect Healthcare segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $74 million, up 3.4% and 8% year over year on a reported and organic basis, respectively. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $74.9 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Geographic Revenues

U.S. revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $302 million, down 15.2% and 14.9% year over year on a reported and organic basis, respectively. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $304.3 million.

Revenues from Europe in the first quarter of 2025 were $362 million, down 3.4% year over year on a reported basis but up 1.1% on an organic basis. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $343.9 million.

Revenues from Rest of World in the first quarter of 2025 were $215 million, down 2.8% year over year on a reported basis but up 3.1% on an organic basis. This figure compares to our first-quarter projection of $209.7 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

XRAY’s Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s gross profit declined 7.9% year over year to $466 million. The gross margin contracted 8 basis points (bps) to 53%. We had projected a gross margin of 47.7% for the first quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased 13.7% year over year to $358 million. Research and development expenses decreased 14.3% year over year to $36 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $394 million decreased 13.8% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $72 million, reflecting a 46.9% increase from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the first quarter expanded 305 bps to 8.2%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Financial Update

The company exited first-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents worth $398 million compared with $272 million at the end of 2024. Total debt at first-quarter 2025-end was $2.34 billion compared with $2.14 billion at 2024-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of first-quarter 2025 totaled $7 million compared with $25 million in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consistent dividend-paying history, with its five-year annualized dividend growth being 12.43%.

XRAY’s Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA has revised its 2025 outlook.

The company now estimates its reported sales for the full year in the range of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion, up from its prior outlook of $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $3.56 billion.

Organic sales are continued to be expected to decline 4-2%.

XRAY also reiterated its adjusted EPS outlook for 2025 in the range of $1.80-$2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.79.

Our Take on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the first quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results and bottom-line growth. The strength in the Wellspect Healthcare segment in the quarter was encouraging. The expansion of the adjusted operating margin bodes well for the stock.

Yet, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s lower overall revenues and weakness in the majority of the segments were discouraging. Lower revenues across all three geographic regions on a reported basis were also disappointing. The contraction of the gross margin does not bode well.

XRAY’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. CVS’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Revenues of $4.66 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13.3%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

