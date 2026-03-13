XRAY & Siemens Healthineers Secure FDA Nod for Dental-Dedicated MRI

Dentsply Sirona XRAY and Siemens Healthineers have announced a breakthrough in dental imaging with the first dental-dedicated magnetic resonance imaging (ddMRI) system, the MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition. The system has received clearance from the FDA in the United States, following a clinical trial that confirmed its strong potential and highlighted features tailored specifically for use across multiple dental specialties.

The MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition can distinguish active inflammation from healthy or scar tissue, assess tooth pulp vitality non-invasively to support chairside evaluation and visualize teeth along with their spatial relationship to adjacent teeth and nearby nerves.

Management stated that the innovation strengthens the company’s imaging portfolio, which includes systems like Axeos, Orthophos SL and Heliodent Plus. The company is proud to help introduce the industry’s first dental-dedicated MRI and advance diagnostic capabilities in dentistry.

Andreas Schneck, head of magnetic resonance at Siemens Healthineers, emphasized its focus on expanding the clinical impact and accessibility of MRI technology. Successful clinical validation of dental-dedicated MRI highlights its potential to establish a new clinical area that could benefit both dental professionals and patients.

Likely Trend of XRAY Stock Following the News

Shares of XRAY have lost 7.8% since the announcement on Monday. Over the past six months, XRAY’s shares have dropped 12.9% against the industry’s 16.6% growth and the S&P 500’s 3.3% rise.

In the long run, the FDA clearance and clinical validation of a dental-dedicated MRI system would strengthen Dentsply Sirona’s competitive position in advanced dental imaging. By introducing a new diagnostic modality capable of capturing detailed soft-tissue information, the company broadens its imaging portfolio while reinforcing partnerships with major healthcare technology providers. This innovation may drive adoption among hospitals, large dental clinics and academic institutions, supporting long-term equipment sales, service revenues and technological leadership in dental diagnostics.

XRAY currently has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion.



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More on the ddMRI Innovation

The ddMRI is designed to support dentomaxillofacial diagnostics and complement existing imaging solutions such as intraoral, panoramic and cone-beam computed tomography scans. Unlike these modalities, ddMRI uses non-ionizing technology and provides advanced soft-tissue contrast, helping clinicians evaluate diagnostic questions where soft tissue characterization is essential.

One key innovation is a dental-specific field of view made possible through a dedicated dental coil and specialized software. This design focuses on dental structures, ensuring that brain tissue is not included in the scan and allowing precise imaging of teeth and surrounding anatomy. The system streamlines patient preparation and maintains an average workflow time of under 20 minutes, making it efficient for clinical use.

According to Don Tyndall,professor of Diagnostic Sciences at the University of North Carolina, MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition represents a major advancement in dental imaging by providing detailed visualization of dental structures that are often difficult to capture with conventional imaging techniques, while avoiding the risks linked to ionizing radiation. The ability to analyze the same region using different ddMRI imaging sequences provides deeper insight into both hard and soft tissue pathology. This improved visualization of soft tissue structures has the potential to enhance diagnostic confidence in clinical scenarios where traditional imaging methods have limitations.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the magnetic resonance imaging market is valued at $8.8 billion in 2026 and expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035.

Factors such as the increasing number of technological advancements, chronic diseases and cancer are enhancing the market expansions.

Other News

Dentsply Sirona announced expanded and renewed U.S. distribution partnerships with Benco Dental, Patterson Dental and Burkhart Dental Supply to broaden access to its dental technology ecosystem.

Under the collaborations, distributors will offer Dentsply Sirona’s full portfolio of digital technologies and consumables, enabling dental practices to adopt integrated workflows that connect scanning, design and manufacturing.

As part of the expansion, starting April 1, 2026, Burkhart Dental Supply will add Dentsply Sirona’s solutions like the CEREC system and CEREC blocks, Primescan and Primescan 2 intraoral scanners and extraoral imaging systems, including Axeos and Orthophos, to its offerings, supporting more efficient workflows and improved patient care.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price

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XRAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, XRAY has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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