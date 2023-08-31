XRAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as low as $37.06 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRAY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.48 per share, with $43.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.09. The XRAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

