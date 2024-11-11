News & Insights

XPS Pensions Group to Unveil Interim Financial Results

November 11, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

XPS Pensions Group, a prominent UK actuarial and administration firm, is set to release its interim financial results for the half year ending September 2024. The announcement is scheduled for November 21, 2024, and will be accompanied by a webcast and live Q&A session for analysts and investors. With expertise in managing over 1,400 pension schemes, XPS continues to be a pivotal player in the pensions and insurance sectors.

