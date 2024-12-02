News & Insights

Stocks

XPS Pensions Group Reveals Voting Rights and Share Capital

December 02, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPS Pensions Group Plc announces that its total issued equity share capital consists of 208,355,415 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interest in the company as per the FCA’s rules. The company holds no ordinary shares in treasury, impacting transparency and decision-making for investors.

For further insights into GB:XPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.