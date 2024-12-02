XPS Pensions Group Reveals Voting Rights and Share Capital

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPS Pensions Group Plc announces that its total issued equity share capital consists of 208,355,415 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interest in the company as per the FCA’s rules. The company holds no ordinary shares in treasury, impacting transparency and decision-making for investors.

For further insights into GB:XPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.