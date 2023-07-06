XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 218.48

The average one-year price target for XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) has been revised to 218.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 204.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 263.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from the latest reported closing price of 184.00 / share.

XPS Pensions Group Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.05%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPS Pensions Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPS is 0.06%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 1,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 414K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 13.20% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 174K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 11.20% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 4.33% over the last quarter.

