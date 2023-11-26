XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) Price Target Increased by 6.79% to 266.22

The average one-year price target for XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) has been revised to 266.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.79% from the prior estimate of 249.29 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 294.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from the latest reported closing price of 238.00 / share.

XPS Pensions Group Maintains 3.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPS Pensions Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPS is 0.07%, an increase of 16.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 397K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 14.79% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 143K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 13.53% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 11.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 26.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 59.92% over the last quarter.

