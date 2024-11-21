News & Insights

Stocks

XPS Pensions Group Chairman Buys Significant Shares

November 21, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPS Pensions Group’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Alan Bannatyne, has made a significant move by purchasing 13,033 ordinary shares of the company at 349.5 pence each. This transaction, conducted on 21 November 2024 at the London Stock Exchange, highlights the confidence insiders have in the company’s financial prospects.

For further insights into GB:XPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.