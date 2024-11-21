XPS Pensions Group Chairman Buys Significant Shares

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
XPS Pensions Group’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Alan Bannatyne, has made a significant move by purchasing 13,033 ordinary shares of the company at 349.5 pence each. This transaction, conducted on 21 November 2024 at the London Stock Exchange, highlights the confidence insiders have in the company’s financial prospects.
For further insights into GB:XPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.