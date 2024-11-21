XPS Pensions Group Chairman Buys Significant Shares

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

XPS Pensions Group’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Alan Bannatyne, has made a significant move by purchasing 13,033 ordinary shares of the company at 349.5 pence each. This transaction, conducted on 21 November 2024 at the London Stock Exchange, highlights the confidence insiders have in the company’s financial prospects.

