XPS Pensions Chairman Joins Selkirk Group Board

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPS Pensions Group plc has announced a leadership change with Alan Bannatyne, their Independent Non-Executive Chairman, taking on an additional role as Non-Executive Director at Selkirk Group plc as of November 7, 2024. This move could signal strategic alliances or broaden governance perspectives for both companies.

For further insights into GB:XPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.