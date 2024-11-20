News & Insights

XPS Pensions Chairman Joins Selkirk Group Board

November 20, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

XPS Pensions Group plc has announced a leadership change with Alan Bannatyne, their Independent Non-Executive Chairman, taking on an additional role as Non-Executive Director at Selkirk Group plc as of November 7, 2024. This move could signal strategic alliances or broaden governance perspectives for both companies.

