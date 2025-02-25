$XPRO Earnings Results: $XPRO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$XPRO ($XPRO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $436,840,000, missing estimates of $455,750,790 by $-18,910,790.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XPRO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$XPRO Insider Trading Activity

$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JARDON (President & CEO) purchased 45,200 shares for an estimated $493,132

ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $205,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.