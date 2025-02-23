News & Insights

$XPRO Earnings Preview: Recent $XPRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 23, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

$XPRO ($XPRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $455,750,790 and earnings of $0.31 per share.

$XPRO Insider Trading Activity

$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL JARDON (President & CEO) purchased 45,200 shares for an estimated $493,132
  • ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $205,020

$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

