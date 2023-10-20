XPRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Expro Group Holdings NV (Symbol: XPRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.20, changing hands as low as $20.19 per share. Expro Group Holdings NV shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $14.61 per share, with $25.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

