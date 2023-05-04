XPRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Expro Group Holdings NV (Symbol: XPRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.86, changing hands as low as $16.20 per share. Expro Group Holdings NV shares are currently trading down about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.825 per share, with $24.039 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.44.
