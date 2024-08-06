Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Xponential Fitness (XPOF) reported revenue of $76.52 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -115.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales : 7% versus 8.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 7% versus 8.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of studios operating globally (cumulative total as of period end) : 3,102 compared to the 3,273 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3,102 compared to the 3,273 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of studios operating iinternationally : 442 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 476.

: 442 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 476. Number of studios operating in North America : 2,660 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,795.

: 2,660 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,795. Number of new studios operating in North America : 13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.

: 13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99. Number of new studios openings globally, net : 23 compared to the 136 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23 compared to the 136 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of new studios operating iinternationally : 10 versus 36 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10 versus 36 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise : $43.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

: $43.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Revenue- Franchise marketing fund : $8.38 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.

: $8.38 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise : $5.88 million compared to the $9.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year.

: $5.88 million compared to the $9.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year. Revenue- Other service : $6.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.6%.

: $6.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.6%. Revenue- Equipment : $12.93 million versus $14.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.

Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned -19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

