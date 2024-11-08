Xponential Fitness rises 22.6%

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) is up 22.6%, or $2.87 to $15.57.
- Xponential Fitness price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Baird
- Xponential Fitness Reports Growth Amidst Strategic Adjustments
- Xponential Fitness reports Q3 adjusted EPS (4c), consensus 27c
- Xponential Fitness backs FY24 revenue view $310M-$320M, consensus $316.94M
- Xponential Fitness Boosts Chief Legal Officer’s Pay
