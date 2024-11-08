Xponential Fitness price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to $13 from $15 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 revenue beat, while adjusted EBITDA fell short on lower margin performance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on XPOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.