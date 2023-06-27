Xponential Fitness Falls 29%

(RTTNews) - Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) shares are sliding more than 29 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a downtrend for the last several weeks. According to a short report by Fuzzy Panda Research, Xponential's brands and franchises are struggling. The stock is at its lowest point for the year-to-date period.

Currently, shares of the global franchisor of boutique fitness brands are at $17.63, down 29.79 percent from the previous close of $25.11 on a volume of 3,163,780.

