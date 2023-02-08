Xponential Fitness Down 13% After Pricing Public Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of fitness and wellness services provider Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) are falling more than 13% Wednesday morning to trade at $24.20 currently.

The company today priced the public offering of 5 million shares by its stockholders at $24.50 per share.

The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on February 10.

XPOF has traded in the range of $11.20- $28.59 in the last 1 year.

