Markets
XPOF

Xponential Fitness Down 13% After Pricing Public Offering Of Shares

February 08, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of fitness and wellness services provider Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) are falling more than 13% Wednesday morning to trade at $24.20 currently.

The company today priced the public offering of 5 million shares by its stockholders at $24.50 per share.

The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on February 10.

XPOF has traded in the range of $11.20- $28.59 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPOF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.