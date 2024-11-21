News & Insights

Xponential Fitness Chairman Sells 2.5 Million Shares

November 21, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) has issued an announcement.

Mark Grabowski, chairman of Xponential Fitness, Inc., has sold over 2.5 million shares of the company’s Class A common stock, though he still retains a 24% stake. This transaction reflects significant insider activity in the company, which might interest investors tracking ownership changes and their potential impacts on stock value.

