Xponential Fitness Chairman Sells 2.5 Million Shares

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) has issued an announcement.
Mark Grabowski, chairman of Xponential Fitness, Inc., has sold over 2.5 million shares of the company’s Class A common stock, though he still retains a 24% stake. This transaction reflects significant insider activity in the company, which might interest investors tracking ownership changes and their potential impacts on stock value.
See more data about XPOF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.