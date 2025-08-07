Xponential Fitness Appoints Mike Nuzzo To Succeed Mark King As CEO

(RTTNews) - Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Mike Nuzzo as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Nuzzo succeeds Mark King, who resigned as CEO and as a Director of the Company.

Nuzzo brings over 25 years leading consumer retail and services businesses, with a proven track record of driving scalable growth and expanding into new, high-potential markets.

Most recently, Nuzzo served as Chief Executive Officer at Eyemart Express. Prior to Eyemart Express, he spent seven years at Petco as Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Operating Officer.

Nuzzo played a pivotal role in Petco's 2016 sale transaction, its 2021 initial public offering, and its expansion into Canada and Mexico. Prior to Petco, he held senior leadership roles at 4moms, General Nutrition Centers (GNC) and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Nuzzo is currently on the board of directors for KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. and Fleet Farm.

