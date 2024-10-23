News & Insights

XPON Technologies’ Revenue Growth and Strategic Shift

October 23, 2024

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. has reported a promising start to FY25 with an 8% increase in Annualised Recurring Revenue, reaching $7.9 million, indicating a successful shift in their sales strategy towards recurring income. Despite a slight decline in Martech revenue, the company maintains a robust gross margin of 71% and has significantly reduced its cash burn. XPON’s strategic focus on growth and cost management is evident as they aim for cash flow break-even by the end of the fiscal year.

