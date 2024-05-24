XPON Technologies Issues 22.5 Million Warrants

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Limited announced the issue of 22.5 million unquoted warrants on May 24, 2024. These securities are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. The issuance marks a significant development for the company, expanding its financial instruments.

