News & Insights

Stocks

XPON Technologies Issues 22.5 Million Warrants

May 24, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Limited announced the issue of 22.5 million unquoted warrants on May 24, 2024. These securities are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. The issuance marks a significant development for the company, expanding its financial instruments.

For further insights into AU:XPN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.