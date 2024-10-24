News & Insights

XPON Technologies Highlights and Investor Guidance

October 24, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. (AU:XPN) has released an update.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd, listed on the ASX under the code XPN, recently held its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s position and potential future growth. Investors are advised to seek professional advice before making any investment decisions, as the presentation contains forward-looking statements and is not a comprehensive investment guide.

